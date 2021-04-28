MAGISTRATE'S FORD RANGER COLLIDES WITH HONDA FIT, ONE DEAD

Murambinda Magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai is admitted at Herbert Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare after he was involved in a road accident that killed one person at the Christmas Pass on Saturday.

Kuhudzai was driving a Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) Ford Ranger with one passenger on board when he collided with a Honda Fit driven by Timothy Simango who was carrying four passengers. Simango died on the spot.

Manicaland Police Spokesperson Inspector Luxson Chananda confirmed the accident to Chipinge Times.

The accident happened when Simango who was driving towards Mutare lost control of his vehicle and collided with Kuhudzai who was driving towards Penhalonga.

Kuhudzai and one passenger from the Honda Fit were seriously injured and the other four passengers were stable. Masvingo Mirror