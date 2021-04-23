HUBBY, TWO WIVES HOUSEBREAKING GANG BUSTED

LUCK finally ran out for a notorious Rusape housebreaker who had formed a syndicate with his two wives to break into several houses to steal electrical gadgets, food and other valuables worth over $500 000.
Bright Makwindi (33) of Vengere was nabbed together with
his wives — Memory Mandindo (29) and Luisa Chikono (29) — leading to the
recovery of property worth $502 517. Some of the goods were in their
possession, while some were recovered from buyers.
The suspects remain in custody as police have secured
warrants of further detention to allow them to visit Nyanga, Mutare and
Chipinge where some of the stolen property is reported to be.
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson
Chananda, said by Wednesday, the suspects had managed to clear 11 cases of
unlawful entry. Insp Chananda said the trio would break into unattended homes
during the day.
“During the period extending from March 2021 to date, there
was an increase in unlawful entry cases in Rusape and detectives launched
patrols in residential areas.
“On April 15, detectives who were on surveillance in
Mabvazuwa saw Makwindi enquiring from a child about the whereabouts of the
occupants of a certain house. Detectives confronted him and searched his
satchel. They recovered housebreaking equipment.
“They escorted him to his place of residence, but he
managed to escape along the way since he was not handcuffed. He hid in a sewage
drain, but was later arrested at Mandindo’s house.
“Searches led to the recovery of several items which
Mandindo failed to account for,” said Insp Chananda. He said when Makwindi and
Mandindo were taken for interrogation, they implicated Chikono.
They also divulged their modus operandi. Makwindi would
always send his wives to the targeted houses on the pretext of looking for
water. If no one was present,they would call their husband to come and break
into the house.
“The wives served as an advance team to Makwindi. They
would pick their targeted house and knock on the door. If people were around,
they would ask for water and leave. If there was no one, they would call
Makwindi to come and break into the house.
“The suspects led detectives to several houses in Chipinge,
Mutare and Nyanga where they had sold some of the property. Recoveries are
still being made and the suspects are still in custody assisting police with
investigations. As of now, goods worth $267 533 have been recovered,” said Insp
Chananda. Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a comment