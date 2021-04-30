skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 30 April 2021
FOUR TRANSFORMER THIEVES ARRESTED
Friday, April 30, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
EMOTIONAL SEND OFF FOR SLAIN SOCIALITE
Popular Gweru socialite, Gamuchirai Mudungwe (30), allegedly shot dead in a frenzied gun attack on four people by a local polygamous busines...
CARS REMOVED FROM KILLER BUSINESSMAN'S CAR SALE
Employees of a Gweru-based businessman, wanted by the police for allegedly shooting four people resulting in the death of two last Friday, a...
THREE DEATHS : IT WAS A GOLD DEAL GONE WRONG, SAYS SON
WITH mystery still surrounding the death of three men near a dam in Bindura and another in hospital, a son to one of the deceased yesterday ...
GWERU SHOOTINGS : WITNESS RECOUNTS HORROR
AS the country continues to digest the news of a polygamous Gweru businessman who went berserk and allegedly shot four people and killed two...
UNI STUDENT COLLAPSES AS CELLPHONE EXPLODES
file pic A PART four Journalism student at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) was hospitalised after her cellphone exp...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment