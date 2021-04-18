FOUR FAMILY MEMBERS DIE OF FOOD POISONING

FOUR people from the same family died yesterday in Gutu, Masvingo province, in a suspected food poisoning case, which also left two dogs dead.

The four were found dead with vomit coming out from their mouths and nostrils. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the unfortunate incident in a statement adding that investigations into the matter are in progress.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of suspected food poisoning which occurred on April 17, 2021, at Village 3A Mushaviri, Gutu, where four family members and two dogs were found dead with vomit coming out of their mouths and nostrils.

“Meanwhile, bodies of the victims were conveyed to Gutu Hospital awaiting Post-mortem,” Asst Comm Nyathi said. Herald