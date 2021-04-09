ELECTRIC SHOCK FOR TRANSFORMER THIEF

Ishmael Mpofu (25) sustained burns while allegedly
attempting to steal a 1 000-volt transformer at Mpilo Central Hospital on Saturday
and was immediately admitted to the same institution. The hospital then
experienced a power outage between Monday night and Wednesday evening after a
suspected syndicate stole electric cables.
Doctors said due to the serious nature of Mpofu’s burns,
there was a danger of his internal organs collapsing.
They described as “touch and go” the days during the
blackout as most of the equipment needed to save Mpofu’s life was powered by
the same electricity he tried to deprive the hospital of.
Following the restoration of power yesterday, all hands are
on deck at the hospital to assist him. Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief
executive Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said although the situation was sad, the
patient got first-hand experience of challenges associated with theft of
electricity infrastructure at hospitals.
He said they incurred a bill of about US$2 400 after
running the biggest referral hospital in the southern region on diesel
generators.
“We need the money to buy drugs and other hospital
consumables but these are the things that end up contributing to patients being
told to buy this and that, because these are unforeseeable and unnecessary
costs,” he said.
“We found it very ironic that someone who was stealing
electricity cables at our hospital was hospitalised under our care. We also
suffered cable theft three days ago and he had to endure the difficulties that
we had when we were relying mainly on generators.”
He said it was worrying that thieves are so hardhearted as
to cut power that is supposed to help save lives.
“They are so daring that they are cutting off power to a
strategic lifesaving institution like Mpilo Central Hospital. We wish the
suspect a speedy recovery and we hope that other people are deterred from
stealing electricity infrastructure. Electricity is a vital life serving
utility and at the same time it can kill,” he said.
Prof Ngwenya said Mpofu’s condition was critical but it had
stabilised. “Doctors are treating him, because he sustained very serious burns
and he is very lucky to be alive. From the type of burns he suffered and the
voltage that hit him, he is very lucky to be alive,” said Prof Ngwenya.
Chronicle yesterday missed out on speaking to the suspect who
is now under Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) guard at Mpilo
Central Hospital.
The suspect, although struggling to speak, was willing to
tell his story about how he got roped into the electricity infrastructure
vandalism syndicate but prison authorities refused to let him do so.
The theft and vandalism of electricity infrastructure is a
major concern for the country with Government saying it is tantamount to
sabotaging the economy. Last month, Cabinet approved a 30-year mandatory jail
sentence for those who steal or vandalise power infrastructure.
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister
Monica Mutsvangwa, said Government is set to amend a law governing handling of
copper in the country.
“Cabinet considered and approved the Copper Control
Amendment Bill, which was presented by the Minister of Justice, Legal and
Parliamentary Affairs (Ziyambi Ziyambi), as Chairman of Cabinet Committee on
Legislation. Cabinet was informed that the Bill seeks to provide for the offence
of vandalism of utilities through the theft of copper which is then sold on the
black market,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
“In order to curb theft of copper, the police will require
anyone found in possession of copper to provide the names and addresses of both
the seller and the purchaser, description and quantity of the copper and the
reasons for disposal. Convicted copper thieves will now be liable to
imprisonment for a period of not less than 30 years without the option of a
fine. In addition, any vehicle or device used to illegally transport copper
will now be forfeited to the State,” she said.
The rampant theft of cables has also seen Zesa replacing
some copper cables with aluminium. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a comment