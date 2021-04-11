EFF'S MBUYISENI RAPED ME

ACCORDING TO the woman’s police statement, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi allegedly raped her in the early hours of Friday morning.
But Ndlozi, a senior EFF leader, strongly denies the
allegations and told Daily Sun he hopes the perpetrator gets caught.
He promises to co-operate but is facing the serious charge!
The woman claims he raped her at an upmarket penthouse in Sandton at a party.
Ndlozi has stated he was never at the address where the incident allegedly took
place and didn’t know the woman.
He told Daily Sun: “It’s a terrible instance of mistaken
identity. I, however, offer my full co-operation and will do the same should
police contact me. I hope the actual perpetrator is found and sent to jail for
a very long time.”
The 23-year-old woman, who can’t be named, told police she
met Ndlozi after her friends invited her to a party the previous night.
“The complainant alleged she was invited by a friend to
join them at the party in Rivonia,” read the statement. The friend’s name is
known to the People’s Paper. “The place closed and they stayed there until the
next morning at about 1.30am. Some of the guys suggested they continue with the
party somewhere else.”
She said after about 10 minutes at the penthouse, a male
arrived and introduced himself as “Quinton”. They were relaxing, drinking and
chatting.
“During the conversation and interaction with Quinton, it
became quiet at 3.30am,” she said in her statement.
She said moments later she felt dizzy and sat on a bed in
one of the bedrooms. “She remembered Quinton coming to the door asking if she
was okay.”
She said yes and blacked out. When she regained
consciousness she remembered that Quinton was on top of her and she was naked.
The woman said moments later, Quinton wasn’t there. “The
other girls were in their rooms,” she further told police in her statement.
She said she was experiencing pain in her private parts and
abdomen. When she asked the women in the house, they pretended they didn’t know
Ndlozi. She said things got heated as the other women said they didn’t know
what she was talking about. She then left. She later discovered Quinton is
allegedly Mbuyiseni Ndlozi of the EFF. She googled him and was shocked.
Ndlozi’s middle name is “Quintin”. In her statement she said she identified him
in the image.
The victim was unavailable for comment. Daily Sun
