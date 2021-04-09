ED MOURNS PRINCE PHILIP

President Mnangagwa has sent his condolences to the British Royal family following the death of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband, who died aged 99 today.

In a statement this afternoon, the Buckingham Palace announced the Prince’s death. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.” President Mnangagwa wrote on his Twitter micro-blogging platform:

“My deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the @RoyalFamily on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Phillip. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Donald Trump has paid tribute to Prince Philip following his death. Mr Trump said in a statement that the death of the Duke of Edinburgh is an “irreplaceable loss for Great Britain, and for all who hold dear our civilization”.

“Prince Philip defined British dignity and grace. He personified the quiet reserve, stern fortitude, and unbending integrity of the United Kingdom,” Mr Trump said.

The former President lauded Prince Philip for serving “Britain honourably and courageously as a naval officer in the Second World War” and for putting “his life on the line for God, country, and the values of freedom and self-government that forever unite America and the United Kingdom”.

Mr Trump added that Prince Philip’s “greatest legacy” will be “his exceptional example of service, constancy, and patriotism”.

The conservative firebrand mentioned Prince Philip’s wartime efforts during battles in the Mediterranean and “the pivotal Allied invasion of Sicily in 1943”.

“For seven decades, Prince Philip brought the same sense of duty and purpose to his role as consort and husband to the Queen. He was admired by his fellow citizens, and respected by everyone around the world,” Mr Trump said.

The de facto leader of the Republican Party said that the Duke of Edinburgh was “a man who embodied the noble soul and proud spirit of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth”.

The 45th president of the United States said that during their visits to the UK, he and former First Lady Melania Trump “saw firsthand how the Monarchy epitomizes and carries on the virtues of the British People—and no one did so more than Prince Philip”.

The statement concluded: “As we grieve his loss, we celebrate his memory and rededicate ourselves to the values to which he devoted his extraordinary life. He will be greatly missed.”