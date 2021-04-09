ED MOURNS PRINCE PHILIP

President Mnangagwa has sent his condolences to the British Royal family following the death of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband, who died aged 99 today.
In a statement this afternoon, the Buckingham Palace
announced the Prince’s death. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this
morning at Windsor Castle.” President Mnangagwa wrote on his Twitter
micro-blogging platform:
“My deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom
and the @RoyalFamily on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Phillip. May his
soul rest in eternal peace.”
Donald Trump has paid tribute to Prince Philip following
his death. Mr Trump said in a statement that the death of the Duke of Edinburgh
is an “irreplaceable loss for Great Britain, and for all who hold dear our
civilization”.
“Prince Philip defined British dignity and grace. He
personified the quiet reserve, stern fortitude, and unbending integrity of the
United Kingdom,” Mr Trump said.
The former President lauded Prince Philip for serving
“Britain honourably and courageously as a naval officer in the Second World
War” and for putting “his life on the line for God, country, and the values of
freedom and self-government that forever unite America and the United Kingdom”.
Mr Trump added that Prince Philip’s “greatest legacy” will
be “his exceptional example of service, constancy, and patriotism”.
The conservative firebrand mentioned Prince Philip’s
wartime efforts during battles in the Mediterranean and “the pivotal Allied
invasion of Sicily in 1943”.
“For seven decades, Prince Philip brought the same sense of
duty and purpose to his role as consort and husband to the Queen. He was
admired by his fellow citizens, and respected by everyone around the world,” Mr
Trump said.
The de facto leader of the Republican Party said that the Duke of Edinburgh was “a man who embodied the noble soul and proud spirit of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth”.
The 45th president of the United States said that during
their visits to the UK, he and former First Lady Melania Trump “saw firsthand
how the Monarchy epitomizes and carries on the virtues of the British
People—and no one did so more than Prince Philip”.
