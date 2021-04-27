COVID-19 KILLS THREE IN ZIM

THE country has reported three more Covid-19 related deaths and 16 new cases in the last 24-hours bringing the total number of cases to 38 102.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 428 844 people having been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday. A total of 353 834 people received the first dose while 57 776 got the second jab.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 34 yesterday from 48. All the 16 new cases are local transmissions.

So far, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Zimbabwe now stands at 1 560 while the national recovery rate stands at 92,2 percent. A total of 1 495 PCR tests were conducted yesterday and positivity was 1,07 percent.

As of April 25, 2021 at 3PM, there were 36 people who were hospitalised of which three were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 13 had mild to moderate symptoms. Seven patients had severe symptoms while 13 was asymptomatic.

Midlands, Masvingo, Mashonaland West, United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), Wilkins, St Annes and Arundel did not report yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the highest number of seven cases was recorded in Matabeleland North followed by Bulawayo with three cases. Harare and Mashonaland East had two cases each. Midlands and Mashonaland Central each recorded one case.

“As of April 26, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 38 102 confirmed cases, 35 149 recoveries and 1 560 deaths,” reads the statement.

“Twenty-six new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 92,2 percent and active case go down to 1 393 today.”

So far, Bulawayo province has recorded 5 629 cases 5 279 recoveries, 127 active cases and 223 deaths. Chronicle