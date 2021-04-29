COP TURNED DRUG PUSHER ARRESTED

A police officer stationed at ZRP Support Unit Buchwa was on Wednesday dragged to court charged for criminal abuse of duty after it was discovered that he was part of a syndicate that was bringing drugs into the country from South Africa and India.

The suspect Harrison Muzarewetu, 35, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi and was remanded in custody to today for bail application.

Allegations are that on April 6, information was received to the effect that there was a drug syndicate that was operating from a house in Manyame Park in Chitungwiza and when investigations were carried out, two other accused persons namely Oshila and Panashe Chikwena were arrested at the house while in possession of 2,889grammes of cocaine and 53,03grammes of crystal methamphetamine.

The court heard that searches were done at the house resulting in the recovery of Muzarewetu’s passport which was among three passports with valid Indian visas.

It was established that he had once travelled to India between 7 and 15 April after he had obtained a visa through Chikwena and the purpose of the journey was to collect a drug called ephedrine which he handed over to Chikwena for transmission to South Africa.

Muzarewetu was paid R15 000 for smuggling the drug into the country and he was due for another trip according to the visa on his passport and the State alleges that he acted contrary to his duties by being part of a drug syndicate.

Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. H Metro