CHEF : WE HAVE NO TOILETS : COPS TELL MINISTER

A recent visit by the minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe and Commissioner General of Police, Godwin Matanga to Masvingo province revealed an array of shortages of resources in police departments chief among them being the shortage of toilets at many camps.
The officer commanding police in Masvingo province,
Commissioner David Mahoya told Kazembe and Comm Gen Matanga that the province
was faced with shortages of toilets, offices, police vehicles, stationery, fuel
and accommodation among others.
Comm Mahoya said the case of Rujeko police station was
worrying saying under normal circumstances the station would be condemned as
there were no toilets and a confined office space.
“Literally, there is no police station here, there are no
toilets, place is small, officer in charge shares office and no vehicles to
deliver services,” said Comm Mahoya.
Comm Gen Matanga said the police was failing to provide
accommodation to police officers which was affecting their security and service
delivery.
“The ZRP has only 12 000 housing units that are
accommodating 18 760 police officers. Over 30 000 police officers are renting
private accommodation, a situation which compromises security of members as
well as service delivery,” said Comm Gen Matanga.
Minister Kazembe responded saying the government was aware
of the accommodation plight and efforts to establish proper accommodation was
being considered.
“The shortage of accommodation which has, unfortunately
resulted in some members seeking private rental accommodation, has always been
a cause for concern.
“Concerted efforts are being made to ensure police officers
and members get decent accommodation. “I have noted that the station is facing
an acute shortage of transport and fuel. Police officers need to attend crime
scenes in time in order to guard against the loss of evidence.
“Government remains alive to this challenge and efforts are
being made to improve police agility and effectiveness through procurement of
more operational vehicles,” said Kazembe. TellZim News
