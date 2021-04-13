CHANGE TACK OR ED WILL WIN IN 2023, SAYS MWONZORA

MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora, says the opposition will receive a heavy electoral shellacking in 2023, unless it changes tack quickly and ditches confrontational politics.
In addition, the MDC boss also wants the opposition to
pursue dialogue more vigorously to avoid violence in the country’s fast
approaching national elections.
This comes as opposition bigwigs have warned that their
fight for a better Zimbabwe for all is being slowed down by fear, as
authorities continue to crack down on people accused of breaching the country’s
laws.
It also comes after the recent imprisonment of MDC Alliance
activist, Makomborero Haruzivishe, who was convicted on charges of inciting
public violence and resisting arrest.
Speaking to MDC structures in Masvingo at the weekend,
Mwonzora said confrontational politics would likely result in Zanu PF using
State machinery to annihilate the opposition.
“If we adopt the politics of confrontation, the members who
will be beaten up, tear-gassed, killed and hurt are opposition members.
“The market will stall and small businesses that will be
affected are those of our members. The vendors who will not trade in cities are
our members and big businesses will suffer, and this will affect the labour
force we represent.
“But dialogue will safeguard our members from harm, death
and other losses which may be caused by confrontation,” Mwonzora warned.
“We don’t want this country to disintegrate like Somalia
and to be at war like Mozambique. Dialogue has worked in this country before.
“The war of liberation ended with the Lancaster House talks
which led to independence, then dialogue also worked to end Gukurahundi in the
Midlands and Matabeleland provinces in 1987, and finally it worked in 2009.
“Even when the late … Morgan Richard Tsvangirai had won the
election, he chose the route of dialogue, which led to the government of
national unity,” Mwonzora further told his supporters.
This comes after MDC Alliance deputy national chairperson,
Job “Wiwa” Sikhala, and Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume, told the
Daily News at the weekend that they feared that authorities would descend on
opposition figures with a hammer in the coming weeks.
“What is scary is that anyone with a pending case of
standing up against Mnangagwa is in danger. It’s not only me. There are many in
the same position, including Jacob Ngarivhume, Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri,
Netsai Marowa, Allan Moyo, Takudzwa Ngadziore and many other prominent citizens.
“The conviction of Haruzivishe testifies to the absolute
extinction of any space for criticism directed at the Mnangagwa regime.
“The most hazardous occupation today is criticising the
regime. They have turned to terrorism against citizens,” Sikhala said.
Sikhala, who is facing charges of inciting public violence
together with Ngarivhume, added that opposition figures and other government
critics were facing difficult times ahead.
Those with giraffe sight have been giving red alerts to
everyone on the dangers posed to the advocates of a free society and of equal
opportunities.
“The end-game by Mnangagwa’s regime is to make sure that
all his vocal opponents are in prison, to clear the road for his free continued
reign against the wishes of our people.
“The law is now the most lethal and dangerous weapon
against the people of Zimbabwe,” Sikhala also said.
The Zengeza West MP was nabbed by police in August last
year, after nearly a month in hiding, after authorities went on the hunt for
some of the leaders of the foiled July 31 anti-government mass protests.
Upon his arrest, police claimed he had been found hiding in
a ceiling at a house in Tynwald North — claims which Sikhala refuted, saying he
had a huge frame which made it impossible for him to hide there.
His arrest also sent tongues wagging at the time within
opposition ranks, where accusations flew furiously as to how he ended up being
nabbed by authorities.
At the same time, MDC Alliance leaders have been accused of
calling for protests but failing to lead from the front — like the much-loved
late MDC founding father Tsvangirai used to do, including when he participated
in the ‘Save Zimbabwe’ march in Harare in 2007.
Then, Tsvangirai and his colleagues such as Tendai Biti,
Arthur Mutambara, Grace Kwinjeh, Sekai Holland and Lovemore Madhuku were
bludgeoned by heavily-armed police during brutal attacks which saw a shoe
cobbler, Gift Tandare, being shot dead.
Ngarivhume — who is also facing the rap at the courts for
calling for protests in 2020 — has also warned that the writing is on the wall
for pro-democracy activists.
“What is more frightening is that we are all in the
pipeline to go to jail. While our worry is not necessarily what will befall us,
we are concerned about what will happen to our country when all those who have
the courage to speak truth to power are sent to jail.
“There will be no resistance and the government will
plunder resources willy-nilly. That is why the punishment meted out to
Haruzivishe is a serious cause for concern and disappointment,” Ngarivhume
said.
All this also comes as political analysts have once again
warned that the opposition risks being annihilated by Zanu PF ahead of the 2023
polls, unless they change strategy and pursue national dialogue.
In addition, the analysts also recently told the Daily News
that MDC Alliance leaders needed to ditch their “student politics” and stop
dithering about whether to stick with the current name or come up with a
completely new outfit.
Renowned professor of World Politics at the University of
London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, Stephen Chan, said Nelson
Chamisa needed to “reinvent both himself and his party” and pursue dialogue to
enhance his chances in the fast-approaching elections.
“You cannot confront Zanu PF and at the same time confront
the other MDC, complaining that you are the real MDC … a situation of circular
futility arises. “He (Chamisa) needs to rebrand his party, ensure that there is
national dialogue along the issue of reforms by engaging Zanu PF without
necessarily being combative.
“I hate to say this, especially as many people think I am
overly critical of him but, in fact, I extend my admiration to him, for he has
great courage.
“However, it seems he uses exactly the same confrontational
strategy that he used as a student leader,” Chan told the Daily News.
