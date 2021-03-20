ZANU PF : TOWARDS FIVE MILLION VOTES



THE Zanu PF Makonde District Coordinating Committee (DCC) has formulated a roadmap towards mobilising five million votes for harmonised elections in 2023.

Speaking during a meeting this Saturday, Makonde DCC chairperson and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister, Cde Kindness Paradza said the five million target was achievable.

The organ, he said, had laid out a plan to recruit more voters in all the three constituencies in the district.

“DCC leadership will start visiting all the party districts in Mhangura, Makonde and Chinhoyi constituencies.

“We are also going to propel voter registration so that President Mnangagwa and the entire ruling party win resoundingly,” he said.

The party also seeks to reclaim Chinhoyi constituency seat and council seats lost to the opposition party.

Addressing the members politburo member, Cde Douglas Mombeshora condemned misuse of socail media.

Vision 2030, he said was only attainable through unity in the party and support from its members.

He said the opposition parties were dismantling because of lack of unity and power tussles.

Members were also challenged to increase awareness of the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccination programme. Herald