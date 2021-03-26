WHATS IN A NAME

THE Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T has threatened to contest the yet-to-be-announced by-elections as MDC Alliance, a move likely to confuse opposition voters and advantage the ruling Zanu PF party, while throwing Nelson Chamisa’s political life off the rails.
Mwonzora’s spokesperson Witness Dube confirmed the plot
yesterday, adding that the name MDC Alliance was borne out of a 2017 electoral
pact in which MDC-T was the principal party.
“The pact is known. MDC Alliance led by Chamisa is not a
party. The vacancies which have arisen in Parliament are going to be filled
using that electoral pact,” he said.
“The allocation of constituencies was done in accordance
with the pact. So it’s true that MDC-T is going to contest all elections
including the by-elections under the banner of MDC Alliance coalition created
after an agreement entered with other parties.”
Asked whether the move would not put them on a collision
course with Chamisa, Dube said their nemesis were renegades who did not have a
constitution.
“We are bound by the constitution of the party and national laws, unlike them who are renegades who don’t have a constitution, they disregard national laws. So MDC-T is the party which formed the alliance and will contest as such,” he said.
The move, coming shortly after the MDC Alliance lost over
40 MPs and 80 councillors through recalls instigated by the MDC-T and Lucia
Matibenga’s People’s Democratic Party, is, according to analysts, meant to
further weaken Chamisa’s camp ahead of the 2023 elections.
The youthful opposition leader narrowly lost to Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2018
presidential poll.
Chamisa, who claims the elections were rigged, laughed off
Mwonzora’s plot, saying it would not derail his plans to unseat Mnangagwa in
the next presidential race.
“I am surprised that people even listen to them. They are
aimed at destroying the people’s movement. We are the MDC Alliance which was
launched in Gweru and we have elected leaders. MDC Alliance is a political
party independent of Zanu PF. We are not like Mwonzora and his camp that are at
the core of Zanu PF politics,” MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Clifford
Hlatywayo said.
“We are waiting for the by-elections to teach them a lesson
at the ballot. We are going to teach them that people are not betrayed. They
contested the election with (Thokozani) Khupe at the helm and lost dismally.
They then came back through Zanu PF and recalled elected MPs. People are
waiting for them at the ballot and we will punish them. We are the MDC
Alliance.”
Political analyst Alexander Rusero said even if the
Mwonzora camp took over the name MDC Alliance, that would not derail Chamisa’s
campaign plans.
“If you look at Mwonzora’s shenanigans, it’s clear that
it’s a project that is about to lapse. It’s not for the people and it’s there
to please an invisible hand which has come out to be visible,” he said.
“They are a Zanu PF project, especially if you look at how
the party has warmed up to them during the extraordinary congress, providing
those resources.
“It’s not about elections, but confusion to reduce Chamisa
and it will not win an election. It’s just that.”
The MDC-T last year grabbed the MDC Alliance party
headquarters with the assistance of State security agents.
Mwonzora’s party was recently awarded the $7 million allocation
meant for the MDC Alliance under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.
