VILLAGE HEAD RAPED ME FOR FOOD AID : MARRIED WOMAN

A Zaka village head was last week dragged to Chief
Nyakunhuwa’s court facing charges of ‘raping’ a married woman whom he is
alleged to have coerced to sleep with him in exchange for preference on
government or donor aid.
the village head
Village head Thomas Chikozho is said to have abused his
authority to gain sex from an 18-year-old married woman who told the court that
she was forced into the act and the matter was forwarded to the police.
Chikozho was caught in the act by the owner of the maize
field who accused the two of having an affair.
Acting Chief Nyakunhuwa born Courage Mashavave confirmed
matter and said his court failed to rule over the case as it appeared to be
rape and had to refer the matter to the police.
"I heard the matter at my court last Friday but
Chikozho denied the allegations and from the deliberations I saw it was a rape
case and I referred the case to the police and a report was made," said
Nyakunhuwa.
Sources privy to the matter said it happened in February
but was only reported to the chief in March because the woman's husband was
away.
It is said Chikozho convinced the victim by promising her
first preference whenever aid comes. Sources say Chikozho had sex with the
victim on different occasions thrice but lucky ran out when they did it in
their neighbors maize field.
The husband of the victim, who is said to work in Masvingo,
went to Zaka and was told about the alleged affair before reporting the case to
Chief Nyakunhuwa. TellZim News
0 comments:
Post a comment