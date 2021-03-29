THREE VEHICLE SUPPLIERS BLACKLISTED

SOLUTIONS Motors has been blacklisted by the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz) as one of the three vehicle dealers that failed to deliver after winning tenders to supply vehicles to government departments and councils.
The company failed to deliver refuse trucks ordered in 2017
by the Karoi Town Council, leading to a protracted legal battle.
Praz acting chief executive officer Clever Ruswa confirmed
that Solution Motors was among three blacklisted suppliers.
‘‘Praz blacklisted some of the suppliers that put public
tenders and bidding into disrepute. Among the top three that Praz blacklisted
are Solution Motors, Tokologo and RMCDIAMONG and Company,” he said.
“Allegations that our conduct is unprofessional are not
true. If an institution that is regulated by Praz has issues with a supplier,
there are challenge proceedings highlighted in the Public Procurement and
Disposal of Public Assets (General) Regulations 2018 in which either the
procuring entity write to Praz challenging the procurement process.”
Karoi Council is yet to get a 20-tonne refuse truck it
ordered in 2017 through Solution Motors.
Solution Motors came under spotlight after prejudicing the
Zimbabwean government of US$207 540 worth of vehicles not delivered by December
2018.
This was picked up by the 2018 Auditor-General’s report,
where the department of irrigation in the Ministry of Agriculture bought 10
vehicles from Solutions Motors worth US$518 850, but the company failed to
deliver as per the tender awarded. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment