THIEVES BREAK INTO ZACC BOSS OFFICE

UNKNOWN people broke into the office of Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission chairperson Justice Loice Matanda Moyo over the weekend at Mt Pleasant Business Park.
Investigations are now underway to establish if any crucial
documents or property are missing.
After the disturbing incident, Justice Matanda Moyo took an
early break and decided to work away from the offices. Justice Matanda-Moyo
confirmed the development this morning.
“Yes, there was a break in at my office. Investigations are
in progress,” she said. Herald
