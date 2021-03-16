PARLY GOES TO COURT TO RECOVER CARS FROM MDC BIGWIGS



THE Parliament of Zimbabwe has instituted proceedings to recover motor vehicles from 24 ex-Members of Parliament after their employment was terminated.

According to summons filed at court, Parliament, after the 2018 elections disbursed vehicles ranging from Toyota Prado to Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Hilux under a loan facility.

Under the agreement, the House would directly acquire vehicles on behalf of legislators to the tune of US$50 000 each. However, as part of the agreement, any politician who ceases to be a member would lose the vehicle or pay the balance of the loan plus interests.

The respondents include Susan Matsunga, Murisi Zwizwai, Amos Chibaya, Bacilia Majaya, Happymore Chidziva, Lynette Karenyi and Helen Zivira, among others.

According to the papers, the members entered into a Vehicle Loan Facility Agreement on July 26th for vehicles to be used during their tenure.

“ . . . the Parliament of Zimbabwe would advance a loan to the defendants for the purchase of a motor vehicle, the disbursement of the loan would be made directly by the Plaintiff to the seller or dealer of the vehicle.

“The Member of Parliament would be solely liable for any increase in the price of the vehicle above the loan facility.

“In the event of the Defendants ceasing to be a Member of Parliament before the expiry of his term of office for any of the reasons outlined in Section 129(1) (b-n) of the Constitution, the agreement would be terminated,” read the papers.

Some of the politicians had not paid anything towards the loan.

“At the time of termination of the agreement in the manner aforesaid, the total amount due, owing and payable to parly was a sum of US$50 000 since the defendants had not paid anything towards the loan.

“By reason of the said termination of the agreement is obliged to return the motor vehicle to parly or to pay the outstanding loan in the sum of US$50 000 or equivalent in Zimbabwe dollars using the official or auction rate obtaining or pay the aforementioned sum,” reads the summons.

“If the court rules in favour of the parly, the organ seeks delivery of the said vehicles within 48 hours of the judgment that will be enforced by police.”

Other legislators under the chop are Prince Sibanda, Earthage Kureva, Caston Matewu, Annah Myambo, Wellington Chikombo, Virginia Zengeya, Dorcas Sibanda, Simampande Madolo, Keresenda Chabuka, Nomathemba Ndlovu and Tarusanga Dickson. All 24 members are yet to respond under the required 10-day period.

The matter is still pending at the courts. H Metro