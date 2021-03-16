PARLY GOES TO COURT TO RECOVER CARS FROM MDC BIGWIGS

THE Parliament of Zimbabwe has instituted proceedings to recover motor vehicles from 24 ex-Members of Parliament after their employment was terminated.
According to summons filed at court, Parliament, after the
2018 elections disbursed vehicles ranging from Toyota Prado to Toyota Fortuner
and Toyota Hilux under a loan facility.
Under the agreement, the House would directly acquire
vehicles on behalf of legislators to the tune of US$50 000 each. However, as
part of the agreement, any politician who ceases to be a member would lose the
vehicle or pay the balance of the loan plus interests.
The respondents include Susan Matsunga, Murisi Zwizwai,
Amos Chibaya, Bacilia Majaya, Happymore Chidziva, Lynette Karenyi and Helen Zivira, among others.
According to the papers, the members entered into a Vehicle
Loan Facility Agreement on July 26th for vehicles to be used during their
tenure.
“ . . . the Parliament of Zimbabwe would advance a loan to
the defendants for the purchase of a motor vehicle, the disbursement of the
loan would be made directly by the Plaintiff to the seller or dealer of the
vehicle.
“The Member of Parliament would be solely liable for any
increase in the price of the vehicle above the loan facility.
“In the event of the Defendants ceasing to be a Member of
Parliament before the expiry of his term of office for any of the reasons
outlined in Section 129(1) (b-n) of the Constitution, the agreement would be
terminated,” read the papers.
Some of the politicians had not paid anything towards the
loan.
“At the time of termination of the agreement in the manner
aforesaid, the total amount due, owing and payable to parly was a sum of US$50
000 since the defendants had not paid anything towards the loan.
“By reason of the said termination of the agreement is
obliged to return the motor vehicle to parly or to pay the outstanding loan in
the sum of US$50 000 or equivalent in Zimbabwe dollars using the official or
auction rate obtaining or pay the aforementioned sum,” reads the summons.
“If the court rules in favour of the parly, the organ seeks
delivery of the said vehicles within 48 hours of the judgment that will be
enforced by police.”
Other legislators under the chop are Prince Sibanda,
Earthage Kureva, Caston Matewu, Annah Myambo, Wellington Chikombo, Virginia
Zengeya, Dorcas Sibanda, Simampande Madolo, Keresenda Chabuka, Nomathemba
Ndlovu and Tarusanga Dickson. All 24 members are yet to respond under the
required 10-day period.
The matter is still pending at the courts. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a comment