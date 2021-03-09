NGOMAHURU INMATE ATTACKED, FIGHTS FOR LIFE

An inmate (name supplied) at Ngomahuru Psychiatric Centre is said to be critically ill at Masvingo Provincial Hospital after he was severely assaulted by a fellow inmate.

The injured inmate entered the institution three weeks ago. Ngomahuru matron, Thomas Hwami confirmed the case but declined to give further details.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa said he is yet to receive a report on the issue. The inmate’s mother Varaidzo Tandavarira said her son only entered the institution three weeks back and she is now worried about the safety of her son.

Tandavarira said her son can neither eat nor drink and he is on drip at the hospital. “I’m preparing to go to hospital and bring him food,” she said.

Staff at Ngomahuru have always complained at the lack of proper facilities at the institution including rooms to house violent inmates who sometimes bump their heads against walls or tear through roofs and escape out of buildings.

There are also inadequate rooms for isolation of violent inmates. Masvingo Mirror