MUBOBOBO : TSIKAMUTANDA UNDRESSES GRANNY, SHAVES HER PUBIC HAIR

A TSIKAMUTANDA and a villager have been arrested in Dete, Hwange District after they allegedly forcibly undressed an 80-year-old woman and shaved her pubic hair accusing her of having sexual intercourse with men using mubobobo.

Mubobobo is said to a supernatural way of having sex with others, without their consent.

Malachi Ncube, a tsikamutanda whose age was not given but residing at Croc Farm in Binga and Mavis Ndlovu (58) of Hangano village, Gwayi area in Dete were in the company of Otilia Fuzani (49) also from Gwayi when they allegedly committed the crime on the complainant whose identity has been concealed to protect her.

Hangano villagers had invited Ncube to consult him after underwear belonging to one of the villagers’ children went missing before the complainant’s 11-year-old grandson was found with the undergarments.

Villagers suspected witchcraft and convened a meeting where it was agreed that a tsikamutanda should be consulted.

Ncube, who was already in the village at a one of the villagers’ homestead, accused the complainant of possessing mubobobo which he said she uses to have sex with men in the village.

The tsikamutanda alleged that the complainant had slept with all men in Hangano village using mubobobo.

A cleansing ceremony was organised where Ncube, Ndlovu and Fuzani allegedly took the complainant to a room where they forcibly undressed her before shaving her pubic hair.

The elderly woman reported the matter to the police. Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the arrest of Ncube and Ndlovu while Fuzani is on the run.

He said Ncube and Ndlovu are being charged with indecent assault and will soon appear in court.

“I can confirm the incident which occurred on the 13th of February where village head Mr Albert Moyo called for a meeting where complainant also attended at around 7AM. At the meeting it was alleged that complainant’s grandson was seen with panties belonging to a neighbour’s children. The undies had gone missing some time ago,” said Insp Banda.

He said villagers resolved to consult a prophet or inyanga over the issue and they approached the accused who was already in the village.

The tsikamutanda alleged that the complainant had been having sexual intercourse with all men in the village using mubobobo, said Insp Banda.

He said the Ncube, Ndlovu and Fuzani forced the complainant to undress before Ncube shaved her pubic hair while Ndlovu and Fuzani held her. In the process, the complainant sustained an injury on her privates and bled.

Meanwhile, police have urged members of the public to desist from consulting tsikamutandas saying their activities are illegal.

“We appeal to all citizens to report all tsikamutanda activities. All their operations are illicit and should not be allowed to conduct witch hunting activities. On numerous occasions they have made off with several herds of cattle at the mercy of suffering and unsuspecting villagers,” said Insp Banda.

The complainant was referred to St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane where she was treated and discharged. Chronicle