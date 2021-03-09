MUBOBOBO : TSIKAMUTANDA UNDRESSES GRANNY, SHAVES HER PUBIC HAIR

A TSIKAMUTANDA and a villager have been arrested in Dete, Hwange District after they allegedly forcibly undressed an 80-year-old woman and shaved her pubic hair accusing her of having sexual intercourse with men using mubobobo.
Mubobobo is said to a supernatural way of having sex with
others, without their consent.
Malachi Ncube, a tsikamutanda whose age was not given but
residing at Croc Farm in Binga and Mavis Ndlovu (58) of Hangano village, Gwayi
area in Dete were in the company of Otilia Fuzani (49) also from Gwayi when
they allegedly committed the crime on the complainant whose identity has been
concealed to protect her.
Hangano villagers had invited Ncube to consult him after
underwear belonging to one of the villagers’ children went missing before the
complainant’s 11-year-old grandson was found with the undergarments.
Villagers suspected witchcraft and convened a meeting where
it was agreed that a tsikamutanda should be consulted.
Ncube, who was already in the village at a one of the
villagers’ homestead, accused the complainant of possessing mubobobo which he
said she uses to have sex with men in the village.
The tsikamutanda alleged that the complainant had slept
with all men in Hangano village using mubobobo.
A cleansing ceremony was organised where Ncube, Ndlovu and
Fuzani allegedly took the complainant to a room where they forcibly undressed
her before shaving her pubic hair.
The elderly woman reported the matter to the police. Matabeleland
North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the arrest of Ncube
and Ndlovu while Fuzani is on the run.
He said Ncube and Ndlovu are being charged with indecent
assault and will soon appear in court.
“I can confirm the incident which occurred on the 13th of
February where village head Mr Albert Moyo called for a meeting where
complainant also attended at around 7AM. At the meeting it was alleged that
complainant’s grandson was seen with panties belonging to a neighbour’s
children. The undies had gone missing some time ago,” said Insp Banda.
He said villagers resolved to consult a prophet or inyanga
over the issue and they approached the accused who was already in the village.
The tsikamutanda alleged that the complainant had been
having sexual intercourse with all men in the village using mubobobo, said Insp
Banda.
He said the Ncube, Ndlovu and Fuzani forced the complainant
to undress before Ncube shaved her pubic hair while Ndlovu and Fuzani held her.
In the process, the complainant sustained an injury on her privates and bled.
Meanwhile, police have urged members of the public to
desist from consulting tsikamutandas saying their activities are illegal.
“We appeal to all citizens to report all tsikamutanda
activities. All their operations are illicit and should not be allowed to
conduct witch hunting activities. On numerous occasions they have made off with
several herds of cattle at the mercy of suffering and unsuspecting villagers,”
said Insp Banda.
The complainant was referred to St Luke’s Hospital in
Lupane where she was treated and discharged. Chronicle
