MINISTER : WE WILL NOT PAY FOR SHODDY WORK

A monitoring and evaluation approach for all Government projects has been unveiled to ensure quality delivery of work, Senators heard .
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix
Mhona said the monitoring approach will be applied as Government embarks on a
massive rehabilitation of road infrastructure damaged by heavy rains that fell
in recent weeks.
He said this in the Senate during a question and answer
session. President of the Chiefs Council Chief Fortune Charumbira had expressed
concern over the prevalence of huge potholes on major highways.
Chief Charumbira said some of the potholes were covering
the entire width of the road but go unattended for long periods.
Harare Metropolitan Senator Elias Mudzuri wanted to know
the extent to which the ministry supervises provincial engineers given the long
period within which potholes remain unattended on major highways.
“The Government has introduced a policy to monitor and
evaluate projects that would have been done. For every project there will be
people following behind to supervise the project before money has been paid.
“In the past, there was rent-seeking behaviour where
contractors would get away with shoddy job and poor workmanship,” said Minister
Mhona.
Responding to another question, Information, Publicity and
Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, said all Government
sponsored farming inputs should be put to good use.
She was responding to questions from Senator Eleven Kambizi
who wanted to know what Government was doing to curb the abuse of Command
Agriculture inputs by beneficiaries.
“Government policy is that inputs be put in good use. If
there is anyone with information about such abuse, they must report to relevant
law enforcement agencies and the law will take its course,” said Minister
Mutsvangwa.
She said Government was working hard to ensure that
harvesting of produces will be hassle-free given the anticipation of a bumper
harvest.
In response to a question from Harare Metropolitan Senator
Omega Hungwe, who wanted to know what Government was doing to ensure that there
was enough shellers ahead of the anticipated bumper harvest, Minister Mutsvangwa
said more combine harvesters and shellers will be procured.
She added that farmers will also be paid at Grain Marketing
Board depots rather than waiting to have their papers processed at head office.
