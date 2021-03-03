MAKOMBORERO'S BAIL REVOKED

Harare magistrate Mr Richard Mangosi has revoked bail in the matter of MDC-Alliance youth activist and former Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) secretary-general Makomborero Haruzivishe after ruling that he was in wilful default when he absconded court proceedings.

Haruzivishe was in court for default enquiry after being issued with a warrant of arrest for failing to attend court since last year. He was arrested last year for participating in illegal demonstrations in Harare.

He was on bail pending trial for participating in a public gathering with intent to cause public violence and violating the Covid-19 national lockdown regulations.

In his defence Haruzivishe had told the court that he was in isolation as he was living with a person who had tested positive to Covid-19. He was remanded in custody to March 19. Herald