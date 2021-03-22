LIGHTNING STRIKES THREE BOOZERS DEAD

he survived FOUR villagers in Makonde were last week struck by lightning while drinking beer under a musau tree. Three of them died from the burns sustained.

Mashonaland West Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Magret Chitove told H-Metro that the incident happened at Mhembwechena Shopping Centre in Makonde.

She said the four villagers, Stewart Phiri, Shadreck Bvudzijena and brothers Tongai Gandiwa and Shine Gandiwawere struck by a bolt of lightning in the afternoon.

Chitove said Phiri, Bvudzijena and Tongai Gandiwa were pronounced dead upon arrival at a local clinic. All three sustained visible burns all over their bodies. Shine Gandiwa escaped death by a whisker as he was only injured on his left leg and right arm.

“The four were seated under a musau tree when the unfortunate incident happened. A good Samaritan ferried them to Kenzamba Clinic.

However, the other three were pronounced dead upon arrival at the clinic,” she said. Chitove urged members of the public to desist from sitting under trees while it is raining.

The survivor, Shine Gandiwa told H-Metro that they had gone to the shopping centre to drink beer when the incident happened.

He said upon arrival at the shopping centre with his now late brother Tongai, they bought Super beer and went to sit under a musau tree.

“Takanogara pasi pemusau mushure mekunge tabva kutenga Super. Vamwe vedu vaviri vakazouya ndokugara pamwechete nesu tikave vana. Kunze kwainge kusinganaye asi kwaive nezigore hako.”

“Tichangogadzika doro pasi, handina kuzoziva zvakasara zvoitika. Ndakazongokaruka ndoona vamwe vangu vakati rakata pasi,” said Gandawa.

He said that a Samaritan ferried them to the clinic where his brother Tongai and the other two were pronounced dead on arrival.

“Ndakaiswa drip ndokuzoenda kumba. Gumbo rangu rekuruboshwe neruoko rwekurudyi ndizvo zvakakuvara zvokuti handisi kugona kufamba zvakanaka. Inyasha dzomusiki kunge ndiri mupenyu.”