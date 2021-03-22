LIGHTNING STRIKES THREE BOOZERS DEAD

FOUR villagers
in Makonde were last week struck by lightning while drinking beer under a musau
tree. Three of them died from the burns sustained.
he survived
Mashonaland
West Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Magret Chitove told H-Metro that
the incident happened at Mhembwechena Shopping Centre in Makonde.
She said the
four villagers, Stewart Phiri, Shadreck Bvudzijena and brothers Tongai Gandiwa
and Shine Gandiwawere struck by a bolt of lightning in the afternoon.
Chitove said
Phiri, Bvudzijena and Tongai Gandiwa were pronounced dead upon arrival at a
local clinic. All three sustained visible burns all over their bodies. Shine
Gandiwa escaped death by a whisker as he was only injured on his left leg and
right arm.
“The four were
seated under a musau tree when the unfortunate incident happened. A good
Samaritan ferried them to Kenzamba Clinic.
However, the
other three were pronounced dead upon arrival at the clinic,” she said. Chitove
urged members of the public to desist from sitting under trees while it is
raining.
The survivor,
Shine Gandiwa told H-Metro that they had gone to the shopping centre to drink
beer when the incident happened.
He said upon
arrival at the shopping centre with his now late brother Tongai, they bought
Super beer and went to sit under a musau tree.
“Takanogara
pasi pemusau mushure mekunge tabva kutenga Super. Vamwe vedu vaviri vakazouya
ndokugara pamwechete nesu tikave vana. Kunze kwainge kusinganaye asi kwaive
nezigore hako.”
“Tichangogadzika
doro pasi, handina kuzoziva zvakasara zvoitika. Ndakazongokaruka ndoona vamwe
vangu vakati rakata pasi,” said Gandawa.
He said that a
Samaritan ferried them to the clinic where his brother Tongai and the other two
were pronounced dead on arrival.
“Ndakaiswa drip
ndokuzoenda kumba. Gumbo rangu rekuruboshwe neruoko rwekurudyi ndizvo
zvakakuvara zvokuti handisi kugona kufamba zvakanaka. Inyasha dzomusiki kunge
ndiri mupenyu.”
