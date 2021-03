MDC-Alliance members Joana Mamombe and Cecelia Chimbiri, who are facing charges of convening a public gathering, were today denied bail at the Harare magistrates court.

In denying them bail, Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro said they were likely to continue committing similar offences.

Mrs Guwuriro noted that Mamombe and Chimbiri had other pending cases, which were committed in a similar fashion. Herald