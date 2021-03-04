HEAVYWEIGHT BOXER MOYO IN A PASSPORT FIX

DESPITE delays in getting a new passport, South Africa-based heavyweight boxer Elvis Moyo is stepping up preparations for his March 26 non-title bout in Tanzania.

Moyo has less than two weeks to get a new passport for him to travel for the fight dubbed “#RUMBLEINDA2” against Romanian Bogdan Marius Dinu.

The fight against Dinu will mark the end of a two-year hiatus for the Bulawayo Bomber, whose previous scheduled flights were all cancelled at the 11th hour.

“I’m waiting for a new passport, which was supposed to take seven days when I applied, but seems to be taking long.

I sent through the application last month and I’m hopeful I’ll get it. The thing is because of Covid-19, the Zimbabwe consulate had closed and the appointment I had was rescheduled.

“However, despite this passport issue, I remain committed and focused on my training. My trainer is emphasising on the need to vent all frustrations in the gym. I stayed long without fighting so, I intend to do at least 100 rounds of which four sessions will be 10 rounders.

That way, I’ll get myself in the shape I want. That’s why I started early to idle as a way of getting this rust off. So, I’ll at least have more than 15 sparring sessions. I’ve since engaged the Congolese (heavyweight) pair of Yousef and Papi to help me with sparring,” said Moyo.

He has been itching for a fight to improve his rankings and victory in Tanzania over the Romanian, who is ranked 90th in the world rankings, will just be the beginning.

Last December, Moyo, a former World Boxing Federation (WBF) Africa heavyweight champion, turned down a proposed title fight with Belgium-based DR Congo boxer Jack Mulowayi Nsendula because he felt that he wasn’t ready.

A non-title fight with Ukraine-born heavyweight Oleksandr Zakhozhyi was cancelled in March last year following outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bulawayo Bomber has nine career wins, five losses and two draws. Chronicle