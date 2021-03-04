HEAVYWEIGHT BOXER MOYO IN A PASSPORT FIX

DESPITE delays in getting a new passport, South Africa-based heavyweight boxer Elvis Moyo is stepping up preparations for his March 26 non-title bout in Tanzania.
Moyo has less than two weeks to get a new passport for him
to travel for the fight dubbed “#RUMBLEINDA2” against Romanian Bogdan Marius
Dinu.
The fight against Dinu will mark the end of a two-year
hiatus for the Bulawayo Bomber, whose previous scheduled flights were all
cancelled at the 11th hour.
“I’m waiting for a new passport, which was supposed to take
seven days when I applied, but seems to be taking long.
I sent through the application last month and I’m hopeful
I’ll get it. The thing is because of Covid-19, the Zimbabwe consulate had closed
and the appointment I had was rescheduled.
“However, despite this passport issue, I remain committed
and focused on my training. My trainer is emphasising on the need to vent all
frustrations in the gym. I stayed long without fighting so, I intend to do at
least 100 rounds of which four sessions will be 10 rounders.
That way, I’ll get myself in the shape I want. That’s why I
started early to idle as a way of getting this rust off. So, I’ll at least have
more than 15 sparring sessions. I’ve since engaged the Congolese (heavyweight)
pair of Yousef and Papi to help me with sparring,” said Moyo.
He has been itching for a fight to improve his rankings and
victory in Tanzania over the Romanian, who is ranked 90th in the world
rankings, will just be the beginning.
Last December, Moyo, a former World Boxing Federation (WBF)
Africa heavyweight champion, turned down a proposed title fight with
Belgium-based DR Congo boxer Jack Mulowayi Nsendula because he felt that he
wasn’t ready.
A non-title fight with Ukraine-born heavyweight Oleksandr
Zakhozhyi was cancelled in March last year following outbreak of the Covid-19
pandemic.
The Bulawayo Bomber has nine career wins, five losses and
two draws. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a comment