GUNMAN RAIDS MARONDERA SERVICE STATION, FLEES WITH US$1 000

Puma service station in Marondera central business district (CBD) was on Saturday night robbed at gunpoint and the suspect allegedly disappeared with US$1 000 cash.

The suspect who has been identified as male, reportedly entered into the office at around 8:45pm, holding a black plastic bag.

He took out a rifle from the black plastic bag and pointed at two employees who were on duty before ordering them to surrender all the money they had.

The employees surrendered US$1 000 cash to the armed robber who then threatened to shoot anyone who tried to follow him, before he vanished into the darkness.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and appealed for information that may lead to the suspect’s arrest. Herald