GMB DEPOT MANAGER STEALS PVUMVUDZA INPUTS, SUSPENDED

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depot manager, Tawanda Mutsavi has been suspended on allegations of stealing Pfumvudza agricultural inputs.

Mutsavi becomes the third high ranking official to meet such fate after his District Development Co-ordinator (DDC) Vafios Hlabati and Agritex Officer Caristo Masiiwa were arrested over the same matter.

Mutsavi was arrested alongside Wadzanai Sakutukwa and Batanai Dube for allegedly stealing 37 x 50kg bags of fertiliser intended for plot holders.

A Police report alleges that the fertiliser was sold to John Mataruse’s hardware at US$24 per bag. The report further says that Mataruse made a US$888 payment to Dakati who later handed the money to Mutsavi.

Mutsavi is now out of custody after paying RTGS$10 000 bail. Mutsavi confirmed the case to The Mirror but denied the allegations.

Hlavati confirmed the GMB manager’s arrest but expressed surprise at the investigations. Masvingo Mirror