GINIMBI WILL BATTLE : FAMILY FILES HEADS OF ARGUMENTS

Family members of the late Genius Kadungure were on Monday expected to file heads of their argument in a case they are accusing lawyer, Patricia Darangwa, of forging their relative’s will.
The family approached the High Court last week where they
filed an urgent application to stop the administration of an alleged will
pending the court’s decision over why the Master of High Court appointed her as
the testamentary.
Ginimbi’s sisters Juliet, Neria and father Anderson are
applicants in the matter whilst Darangwa and Master of High Court are cited as
respondents.
The matter is expected to be heard before Justice Slyvia
Chirawu-Mugomba. The application was also served on Darangwa and Master of High
Court last week.
“Applicants and respondents to file heads of argument by
end of day March 1, 2021,” reads a court instruction.
Ginimbi died in a car crash on November 8 last year; the
socialite had vast business interests, investments and assets in Zimbabwe,
Botswana and South Africa.
His family says the flamboyant businessman never mentioned
anything to do with leaving a will behind to any member of his family.
During the national lockdown, Darangwa attempted to dispose
of Ginimbi’s Lamborghini to one of his friends, Kitkat.
The family also contends that the Master of High Court
erred when he accepted as a will, a document that was allegedly neither drafted
nor signed by Ginimbi.
They say the decision was illegal and contrary to s8(5) of
the Wills Act (6:06) making it a nullity. H Metro
