GANG RANSACKS BUSINESSMAN'S HOUSE, FLEE WITH R10 000

Armed robbers struck at yet another Mwenezi businessman’s house on Friday night when they dispossessed Juliana Mahachi the wife of Nyasha Mutava of R10 000 on Friday night.

The incident happened at around 1am at at house number 427, Rutenga growth point, Mwenezi when Mutava was away from home.

Mutava runs supermarkets and hardwares known as NJ Sales in Rutenga, Sarahuru, Neshuro and Maranda business centers.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident to Two Nations and urged members of the public erect screen doors, burglar bars and heavy padlocks to make it more difficult for robbers to get their way in.

“Three unknown accused persons wearing blacavas entered Mutava’s homestead through an unlocked gate and forced open the main door with a crowbar. They made their way to the bedroom where the complainant was sleeping and threatened her.

“One of the suspects assaulted Mahachi using a long knife that left her injured on the left arm. Another held a pistol to her while a third ransacked through the house.

Mahachi told them that she only had R10 000 in her purse which the robbers took away together with a cellphone.

Mahachi’s son who was watching television in the lounge heard the intruders and he sneaked out to alert their shop assistant who alerted neighbours and a report was made to the Police.

The robbers escaped before the neighbours and Police got to the scene. Masvingo Mirror