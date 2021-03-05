FOUR SHOOT AND KILL ZEBRA

FOUR Bindura men were arrested after they shot and killed a zebra at Tsatse Game Park and loaded the carcass into their getaway vehicle. The incident happened last week.

Police have since recovered three rifles, the carcass and impounded the getaway vehicle.

They were arrested after the truck got stuck in mud before some villagers alerted the police.

“Police in Bindura have arrested four men for poaching a Zebra on February 24, 2021 at Tsatse Game Park and recovered three rifles. The suspects proceeded to the game park during the night and slaughtered a zebra before loading the carcass in an Isuzu KB pickup truck,” said National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

“Alert villagers at Wiseacre Farm, Bindura noticed a carcass in their vehicle after it got stuck in the mud and they effected citizen arrest on the suspects. Investigations are still in progress.”

Last week, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority rangers caught 43 fish poachers at Lake Chivero.

ZimParks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo said wildlife was under threat from poaching and they had intensified surveillance. Herald