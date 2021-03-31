FARMER TRAMPLED TO DEATH BY ELEPHANTS

A Chiredzi farmer has been trampled to death by a herd of elephants after he tried to scare them away from his sorghum field in the Save Valley Conservancy.

The body of Peter Negate (41) of Chegwite area between Humane and Senukwe ranches was found covered with sorghum stover and shrubbery by villagers Monday morning.

Before his tragic death, Negate had toured one of his fields and discovered that jumbos had feasted on his sorghum crop.

According to Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, Negate decided to spend the night in the field anticipating return of the jumbos. Return they did just after midnight, and Negate decided to scare them away.

However, the jumbos became aggressive and charged at him before trampling him to death.

Police Support Unit and Parks and Wildlife Management Authority teams who attended the scene found that Negate’s left leg was broken while part of his ribs and bowels were protruding. Herald