DOUBLE BLOW FOR POACHERS

Three Beitbridge men suffered a double blow after a Mwenezi magistrate sent them to jail for poaching.

It never rained for Christopher Makuya (37), Clever Gumbo (37) and Bernard Muzondiwa (34) all from Chief Matibe Beitbridge who set 30 snares to trap animals but found a guinea fowl and an impala that they had been caught eaten by predatory wild animals.

A hyena that had also been caught by the snares managed to escape.

After finding nothing on their snares, the three returned to their homes but were traced by game scouts from ZBE Nuanetsi Ranch who arrested them.

They appeared before Mwenezi Resident Magistrate Honesty Musiiwa.

Muzondiwa and Gumbo were sentenced to 6 months in prison each while Makuya was sentenced to 12 months in prison since he had committed the similar offence before and had a suspended sentence.

The State said on March 5, 2021 in Nuanetsi Ranch, the three set 30 snares with the intention of trapping wild animals. They caught one impala, one guinea fowl and one hyena which escaped. Game scouts on duty discovered the offence and traced the accused to their homes leading to their arrest.

Meanwhile Freddy Mache (36) and Tafirenyika Chuma both from Bidziyapasi, Chief Matibe Beitbridge were also arraigned Magistrate Musiiwa after they were found hunting in Nuanetsi Ranch with dogs

They killed a warthog and were ordered to pay RTGS10 000 fine each or spend two months in prison. They would also pay restitution of US$1000 each.

Leyton Katsidzira prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror