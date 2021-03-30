COPS APPROVED PRESSER, SAYS MLISWA



Norton legislator, Temba Peter Mliswa today told the court that he informed the police in writing about the press conference held at his Borrowdale residence in Harare prior to the day of the event.

Mliswa also told the court that the police approved the gathering and assigned two officers from Borrowdale Police Station, who attended the press conference on the day in question.

He also denied calling journalists to his residence saying they were called by the Media Centre, which organised the press conference.

Mliswa, who is being represented by lawyer Mr Musindo Hungwe, said this when he took to the witness stand giving oral evidence during his application for the matter to the Constitutional Court.

He is being charged with violating the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

“There were two police officers from Borrowdale Police Station. We had informed the police that the Media Centre had decided to conduct the conference at my place where there was space. Because of Covid-19, they wanted somewhere with space.

“We notified the police in writing and they approved and gave us two police officers. “The police were in attendance on the day,” he said.

The application was heard before Harare magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti.