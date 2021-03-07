COP IN TROUBLE OVER LAND BARON BRIBE

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched investigations against a junior officer accused of abuse of office after she allegedly received kickbacks from suspected land baron Felix Munyaradzi who was arrested last year on allegations of duping people who wanted to buy stands at Sandton near Westgate in Harare.

Constable Fortunate Dube who is based in Marondera is alleged to have been receiving various amounts of cash from Munyaradzi and that he also paid for a car that she is driving and also built her a house in Marondera.

The investigations come after lawyers from Nyamayaro, Makanza and Bakasa Legal practitioners who are representing a senior officer, Commissioner Erasmus Makodza, recently made a complaint against Cst Dube to the Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga.

The lawyers said that Cst Dube’s conduct brings the reputation of the ZRP into disrepute since she was being involved in corrupt activities with Munyaradzi.

“We represent our client Commissioner Erasmus Makodza, kindly note our brief interest. Our client is a complainant in a case where the accused is Felix Munyaradzi. Our instructions are that your officer Cst Fortunate Dube is engaged in suspicious relations with FelixMunyaradzi which amount to corrupt practices.

“Our client says so because; it has been established that Cst Fortunate Dube is involved in financial transactions with Felix Munyaradzi, in that on 15th of January 2021 they transacted for $1 000. On the 15th of February 2021, Felix Munyaradzi recharged Cst Fortunate Dube’s phone with $105. On the 22nd of February 2021 Felix Munyaradzi sent $500 to Cst Fortunate Dube,” wrote the lawyers.

They also provided the cellphone numbers that were used in the transactions between Cst Dube and Munyaradzi as part of the evidence.

“It has also been established that the Toyota Ipsum registration number AEV 3002, blue in colour that Cst Dube is driving was paid for by Felix Munyaradzi. It has also been established that the house located on stand number 8224 Rusike Phase 3 in Marondera registered in Cst Fortunate Dube’s name was built using funds from Felix Munyaradzi.

“Our client also instructs that Cst Dube is married to Eric Chacha a Zacc (Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission) official who also happens to be investigating officer in a case where our client is an accused.

“Considering the above circumstances, we humbly request that your respected office cause investigations into the conduct of Cst Fortunate Dube. We shall be grateful to know the outcome of your investigations,” added the lawyers.

Police confirmed receiving the complaint on March 3 at around 1540hours and investigations are now in progress.

Munyaradzi, who was in remand prison for illegally parcelling out land is also alleged to have been clandestinely allowed to attend his father-in-law’s funeral in Zvimba, without being granted bail by a court.

The complaint was last month forwarded to the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) and the Police Anti-Corruption Unit (PACU) and to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) for further investigations.

Munyaradzi was arrested last year on allegations of duping people who wanted to buy stands at Sandton near Westgate in Harare before he was later freed on $55 000 bail and other stringent conditions set after spending some days in prison.

Last month, a Harare man, Collen Mavhundutse (38) made a report to the police to investigate allegations that Munyaradzi allegedly connived with two Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officers to allow him to attend the funeral.

According to the report, after attending the funeral, it is further alleged that Munyaradzi then went to sleep at his house in Borrowdale before returning to prison the following day.

He is also alleged to have slaughtered two beasts for the two officers before giving them about 200 chickens. Herald