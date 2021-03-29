CHAMISA PLANS COUNTRYWIDE MASS PROTESTS

Nelson Chamisa’s opposition MDC Alliance has reportedly resolved to roll out countrywide mass demonstrations dubbed “winter protests” against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.
The planned protests, likely to be ruthlessly crushed by
State security forces, come against the backdrop of the recall of 40 MDC
Alliance legislators and 80 councillors by rival opposition parties aligned to
the ruling Zanu PF party.
Chamisa’s party has also lost its headquarters and $7,5
million State funding, with the party claiming the move was engineered by Zanu
PF to decimate it ahead of the 2023 polls.
A party insider yesterday said the opposition party’s
national standing committee (NSC) took a position to abandon the
non-confrontational route and take the Zanu PF government head-on.
“It’s one of the resolutions made at the NSC on Wednesday.
The majority of the members of the organ were in agreement that we have to
change strategy and confront the government of Mnangagwa on the streets. We
also agreed to consolidate the agenda 2021 which is centred on the citizens
convergence for change,” the source said.
Part of the NSC communiqué read: “The party has commenced
the execution of Zimbabwe agenda 2021, the roll out of which has reached all
provinces in the country… The meeting received feedback on the massive
nationwide programme to energise the base in light of the well-received agenda
2021.”
Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere could neither confirm nor
deny the planned protests.
“The MDC Alliance will continue to use multiple strategies
to champion the people’s cause. In Zimbabwe, we have a governance and
legitimacy crisis that can only be resolved by a return to legitimacy and
democracy. The MDC Alliance has articulated its roadmap to address the national
crisis in our RELOAD document — a roadmap to economic recovery, legitimacy,
openness and democracy.”
Mahere said Mnangagwa’s refusal to address issues of bad
governance was holding back the nation.
“We are a people-driven party, so the people will dictate
the form of expression that our confrontation of the joblessness, corruption,
public health, education and authoritarian crises will take in accordance with
the Constitution. Crucially, we seek convergence and a finding of each other to
take the nation forward and win Zimbabwe for change.”
Party deputy spokesperson Clifford Hlatywayo confirmed that
they were, indeed, mobilising members to confront the Zanu PF government.
“We are mobilising the citizens of Zimbabwe and citizens of
the world of like-minded to converge and fight for a people’s government.
Zimbabweans deserve a better leadership, not these comedians who thrive on
abductions of the ordinary and looting of taxpayers’ hard-earned money. The
dictator wants to create a one-party State, it will fail, and it has failed.
MDC Alliance is a people’s party and the leadership is a product of the people.
President Chamisa is the people’s hope,” Hlatywayo said.
Contacted for comment, Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya
Moyo curtly said: “No comment. Zanu PF subscribes to the rule of law, period.” Political
analyst Austin Chakaodza said the planned protests were likely to be brutally
crushed.
“In principle, protests and demonstrations are allowed as
enshrined in the Constitution as long as they are peaceful. However, in practice,
protests and demonstrations even if they are peaceful have proved to be futile.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police are often ruthless in putting down such street
protests. This shows that Zimbabwe is experiencing a huge democratic deficit,”
he said.
“The MDC Alliance is facing a dilemma regarding the issue
of winter street protests. They can go ahead, but there will be casualties.
Disregarding the norms of the Constitution seems to be the order of the day in
Zimbabwe,” Chakaodza added. Newdsay
0 comments:
Post a comment