CHAMISA MOOTS NAME CHANGE

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has hinted that his party could change its name as vultures circle on the country’s main opposition party ahead of crucial by-elections that might change Zimbabwe’s political landscape.
A sustained onslaught against the MDC Alliance by the
Douglas Mwonzora led-MDC has created 48 vacancies in Parliament and over 80 in
local authorities.
By-elections remain suspended under controversial
regulations to slow down the spread of Covid-19, but the constitution says the
polls must be held 90 days after a vacancy is declared.
MDC-T last week added to the political intrigue when it
said it will contest the by-elections under the MDC Alliance barrier once they
are called, a move some described as a potential killer punch for Chamisa’s
party.
The former ICT minister, however, yesterday insisted they
were “10 steps ahead” of the rivals and for the first time hinted the MDC
Alliance could be undergoing massive rebranding.
Chamisa yesterday tweeted: “We are building a great new
home for all who are honest, capable, principled, patriotic, incorruptible and
selfless. “We are availing two vitals, a fresh, strong team and a fantastic
great dream. A great Zimbabwe.”
The tweet sparked debate with his followers urging the MDC
Alliance to move with speed in rebranding. Chamisa did not give away much in an
interview with The Standard, saying the party will talk about the by-elections
once they are called.
“It may be a building, it may be a party, new values or
anything,” he said. “A home may be a value or anything.
“We will talk about the by-election at some stage, for now,
we are talking about bringing people who are not tainted by greed and
benefitting from public service.
“We want people, who are moved by the desire to serve and
transform the country.” He added: “Those are the qualifications for you to be
part of the team, not greed.
“Public service is enhanced in integrity and people moved
by their hearts for others, not just their stomachs.” Chamisa said Zimbabwe was
being consumed by politics of hate.
He laughed off claims by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last
week that he had allegedly received a Covid-19 vaccine from a western embassy
in Harare.
“They just think that I have this incredible capacity to be
mischievous. They always think I am always scheming and plotting,” Chamisa
said. “I actually plan, I don’t scheme, I actually plan, and not plot “There is
too much hate in our politics. There must be no hate.
“People must unite and we need a proper change of heart and
mind in people with access to public offices so that we don’t exhibit cruelty,
violence, harm or anything like that.
“What advances societies is not the cannibalisation of the
genuine and well-meaning, but their emulation. Instead of appreciating better
ideas, they want to destroy that better idea.
“You will not get better by destroying those better than
you.” Mnangagwa has been accused of trying to create a one party state by using
state institutions to dismantle the MDC Alliance.
MDC Alliance deputy president Tendai Biti and six other
legislators became the latest victim of recalls after speaker of the National
Assembly Jacob Mudenda allowed the People’s Democratic Party to withdraw the
MPs under controversial circumstances. Standard
