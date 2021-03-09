BY-ELECTIONS SUSPENSION MUST BE LIFTED : ZESN

THE Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) has urged government to consider lifting the indefinite suspension on by-elections after COVID-19 lockdown regulations were relaxed last week by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Government has since allowed businesses to resume
operations, but has remained mum on by-elections and related processes such as
voter registration.
In its latest report, Zesn said there was no reason for the
indefinite postponement of by-elections, especially at a time the ruling Zanu
PF party is conducting political activities in some constituencies, and at
times in blatant violation of COVID-19 regulations.
“While Zesn appreciates the need to take reasonable
precautions to safeguard the health of citizens, it is of the position that the
COVID-19 pandemic presents opportunities to conduct electoral processes
differently, such as conducting some of the electoral processes online,” read
the Zesn report.
“Even if processes such as voting continue to be conducted
in person, there is sufficient evidence from both the African continent and
beyond that demonstrates that in-person elections can be safely conducted.
“Hence, Zesn recommends that, whenever the lockdown
regulations are relaxed, the government should also consider lifting the
indefinite suspension of National Assembly and local authorities’
by-elections.”
The electoral watchdog said in a series of snap surveys
that it conducted last year, citizens decried the need for representation at
parliamentary and local government levels.
A lot of parliamentary and council seats remain vacant
following recalls of dozens of MDC Alliance policymakers by their rival
faction, the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora. “By-elections should be conducted
in line with COVID-19 health regulations and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
COVID-19 policy on electoral activities.
“The ruling party Zanu PF reportedly held meetings at the
local party’s office in Rimuka in Kadoma central. These meetings were
reportedly held during the second and third weeks of February 2021.”
Zesn said meetings were also reportedly held at the
residence of Zanu PF’s district secretary in the first week of February in Glen
View North.
“On February 19, members of the new Zanu PF district
co-ordinating committee met for orientation and on February 21, Zanu PF
supporters gathered at the district offices for the introduction of the new DCC
and membership cards registration.
“COVID-19 regulations were not adhered to at the gathering.
The MP for Bindura North, Kenneth Musanhi reportedly held a rally during the
first week of February, at his farm where COVID-19 regulations were reportedly
not adhered to.”
Zesn said all the meetings were held at a time lockdown
regulations did not permit such gatherings, and health protocols were not
adhered to. Newsday
