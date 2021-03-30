BOARDERS TO REMAIN IN SCHOOLS OVER EASTER

CABINET has said pupils in boarding schools will not return to their homes during the Easter holidays as part of Covid-19 prevention measures.

Cabinet also noted the preparations that have been made ahead of the country’s 41st Independence celebrations. The Easter holiday commences on Friday ending on Monday while Independence Day is April 18.

In view of the coming holidays, Cabinet said it was important for citizens to minimise unnecessary travel.

Addressing a post Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said boarding school pupils will stay put at their schools.

“Cabinet agreed that boarding school students should not travel to their homes for the Easter holidays as part of the strategy to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The learners should stay at their respective schools, given the congestion anticipated on public transport during holidays,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said Government was in the process of reviewing the transport policy after observing that commuters were boarding dangerous vehicles.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the country was on course towards celebrating the country’s 41st Independence celebrations.

She said Independence Day will be commemorated under the theme: “Zim @41-Together, Growing our Economy for a Prosperous, Resilient and Inclusive Society.”

The Minister said: “Sixteen radio stations will be resourced for the purpose of broadcasting His Excellency the President’s speech in the official languages dominant in each community.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said the celebrations will kickstart with a Children’s Party on the eve on Independence Day.

“With regard to the Children’s Party, Cabinet approved that 50 learners selected from primary and secondary schools across all the 10 provinces and encompassing the districts will be facilitated to attend the main event at State House on 17th April, 2021. The number is inclusive of Child Parliamentarians. Each province will therefore provide for 5 children who shall be accompanied to State House by two teachers,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“The transition from the Children’s Party to Independence Day will be marked by a Virtual Independence Gala and a fireworks display at midnight, the latter at the Rainbow Towers and lasting half an hour.”

She said in the run up to the Independence Day, Cabinet has sanctioned a national clean-up campaign, and information to that effect will be disseminated to all the provinces. Chronicle