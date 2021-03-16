56 FARMERS FACE EVICTION AS BLACK FARMER GETS FARM BACK

AT LEAST 56 Rusape farmers face eviction following government’s decision to reverse ownership of Nyamatsanga Farm reportedly owned by Carthouse Enterprises (Private) Limited.

The farmers were allocated plots at the farm under the A1 and A2 schemes of the Land Reform Programme in 2003. The 520-hectare farm was sub-divided into plots with each farmer at least getting five hectares.

The owner of the farm, a Mlambo, who has its title deeds, won his farm back after government decided to give back land to blacks who had their farms compulsorily acquired during the land reform programme.

NewsDay is in possession of the High Court order in which the Lands and Rural Resettlement ministry was cited as the first respondent.

Carthouse Enterprises (Private) Limited, reportedly owned by Mlambo, was the applicant in the matter.

In his ruling, High Court judge Justice Joseph Martin Mafusire last year said government’s ownership of the land was null and void.

“It is ordered that the preliminary notice to compulsorily acquire the property known as a certain piece of land situated in Makoni district measuring 529,3287 hectare called Nyamatsanga held under deed of transfer No 10197/99 in the name of the applicant which was published in the Government Gazette on May 16, 2003 and the subsequent compulsory acquisition of the property by the first respondent is hereby declared null and void for non-compliance with the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” the order read.

Chairperson of the affected farmers, Radman Usavi narrated the new development to NewsDay yesterday.

He said they were given three months eviction notices last year in September through a High Court order.

Usavi said the farmers were refusing to vacate the place despite recently receiving letters ordering them to attend court in seven days.

“In September last year, we were served with an eviction order from the High Court, saying that we should leave the farm in three months.

“We wrote a petition to the Ministry of Lands protesting the move and saying that farmers are resisting. Some of the people that are set to be evicted have been there for several years,” Usavi said. Newsday