4 000 ARRESTED OVER MASKS IN TWO DAYS

POLICE yesterday said more than 4 000 people were arrested within two days for not wearing face masks in public following the relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown measures.
President Mnangagwa on Monday relaxed Covid-19 level four
national lockdown to allow for more economic activity after the measures that
were implemented in January had worked to restrict Covid-19 infections.
Announcing the relaxed Covid-19 measures, President
Mnangagwa said the public should remain on guard to ensure that the country
does not record another spike in cases.
The President urged members of the public to adhere to
Covid-19 prevention measures which include wearing of face masks, social
distancing and washing of hands.
Following the easing of lockdown regulations, police have
sounded concern that members of the public are becoming complacent and their
actions could trigger a Covid-19 third wave.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said what is worrying is that members of the public want to follow
regulations just when they are in the presence of law enforcement agents.
“We need people to really comply with the law so that we do
not experience a third wave of Covid-19 in the country.
But worryingly, we are recording an increase in the number
of Covid-19 prevention measures violators. If you check on March 3, over 1 900
people were arrested for not wearing face masks and yesterday (Thursday) 2 122
were arrested for not wearing face masks which is sad,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.
“People are not taking the issue of Covid-19 seriously.
They are taking for granted the issue of wearing masks. We want to implore the
public to put their safety and that of others first and wear their masks
whenever one is engaged in any activity in the public.”
He called for behaviour change among members of the public
saying it was not enough to follow regulations for the police.
“When it comes to the issue of wearing of masks, social
distancing, we have observed that the people want to be forced by the police
yet we are saying following of regulations is for the health of everyone that
we observe these World Health Organisation, these Government protocols. There
is no need for one to be complacent, there is no need for one to wait for the
police to follow regulations. There is no need to play hide and seek because
Covid-19 does not play hide and seek,” he said.
Asst Comm Nyathi also warned members of the public against
violating the curfew.
He said all the measures being imposed by the Government are
for their protection hence there is no need for them to be forced to comply. Chronicle
