WORKER CRUSHED TO DEATH AS ZIMPLATS MINE WALL COLLAPSES

Zimplats head of corporate affairs, Busi Chindove confirmed
the incident that occurred yesterday around 9.50am.
“Zimplats is deeply saddened to confirm a mine fatality
incident that occurred at the company’s Ngwarati Mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi,” she
said.
“Sadly, one employee working for one of the company’s
contractors, succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident that occurred when
a high wall collapsed at the Ngwarati Mine box-cut (entrance to the mine).
“The tragic incident occurred at 09.50hrs on Sunday
February 14, 2021.” Mrs Chindove said
despite the accident, Zimplats remains committed to delivering a safe working
environment for its employees. Zimplat’s
chief executive, Mr Alex Mhembere said the rest of the workers were evacuated
safely.
“It is indeed a difficult time for the whole Zimplats
family. Our sincere condolences go to the family, colleagues, and friends of
the deceased. Herald
