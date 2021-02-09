WIFE KILLED FOR LAZY JIBE

A 75-year-old man from West Nicholson in Matabeleland South Province allegedly killed his wife for calling him lazy while they were cultivating their field.
Matabeleland South Police spokesperson Inspector Lovenes
Mangena confirmed the murder case which occurred on Monday last week.
“Phineas Vhuku who is married to Shingairai Vhuku (71) of
Village 15 Bwana area under chief Marupi were working in the fields. They were
working in the fields and at around 10am the husband told the wife that he was
tired and wanted to rest. The wife shouted at him and accused him of being lazy
leading to a fight,” she said.
Inspector Mangena said in the heat of anger, the wife
struck her husband on the back once with a hoe and he sustained a deep cut.
She said the husband grabbed the hoe and threw it at his
wife and it hit her with the sharp side at he back of her head and she suffered
a deep cut.
“Their son in law separated the fighting couple. They both
went to the Masase police base to get a police report so that they could be
attended to at the health center. They were referred to Masase hospital and
were later transferred to Gwanda provincial Hospital,” she said.
Inspector Mangena said the husband was discharged after
receiving treatment while the wife was transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital as
her condition was not improving. She said her condition deteriorated and she
died on 1 February leading to the arrest of her husband.
“We appeal to members of the public to refrain from
violence and try to tolerate each other. A life has been lost over a very petty
issue which could have been solved without violence,” she said. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a comment