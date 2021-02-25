TEEN SQUEEZES RAPIST GRANDPA'S TESTICLES

IN a rare show of bravery, a quick-thinking 14-year-old girl from Bhekani Line in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North province, turned into Wonder Woman when she warded off her 49-year-old grandfather, who allegedly attempted to rape her, by violently grabbing his testicles and squeezing them hard.

The Form One girl gave her grandfather a painful lesson when she reportedly gripped one of his testicles with her sharp nails as he was allegedly trying to sexually assault her in her bedroom.

After being attacked, the grandfather screamed for help while begging for forgiveness. Circumstances of the tale read as follows: On 8 February 2021 and at around 3pm the girl was in her bedroom cleaning her room. It is reported that her grandfather, who was peeping through the window, saw her and stormed into the bedroom and grabbed her.

While grabbing her, he forcibly fondled her breasts and took off her clothes and underwear. In the process the grandfather is also alleged to have unzipped his trousers and pulled out his manhood.

The girl is alleged to have wrestled with him and at the height of the struggle, she grabbed his testicles and squeezed them so hard that he wailed for help.

After thwarting her grandfather’s evil move, the girl is alleged to have escaped, leaving him lying helpless on the floor. She went to her grandmother’s bedroom where she narrated the nasty ordeal to her.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the man’s arrest. For that offence of attempting to defile her granddaughter, the man was brought before the court and he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu.

He was not asked to plead to a charge of attempted rape and was remanded in custody to 23 April 2021. B Metro