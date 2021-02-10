SA TO SWAP ASTAZENECA VACCINE BEFORE EXPIRY, SAYS MINISTER

THE Department of Health is expected to continue with the planned Phase 1 vaccination using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine instead of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
This morning, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said
scientists will continue with further deliberations on the use of the
AstraZeneca vaccine in South Africa, and depending on their advice, the vaccine
will be swapped before the expiry date.
During a media briefing on Sunday, it was revealed that the
rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine, which had been scheduled to begin in South
Africa this month was on temporary hold after data showed the vaccine gave
minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the country's
dominant coronavirus variant.
It was also revealed that the 1.5 million doses of the
vaccine received earlier this month, will expire in April.
Mkhize said South African scientists and researchers
commenced studies on the efficacy of various vaccines during 2020.
"They paid a dedicated focus on the impact of vaccines
against the 501Y.V2 variant in the latter part of the year and in early January
2021. The results of these studies became available only on Friday, last week and
was publicly released on Sunday. It is as a result of this work, in which the
government has directly invested, that it was established that the AstraZeneca
vaccine does not prevent mild to moderate disease of the 501Y.V2 variant. This
timely finding has ensured that all measures are taken to utilise the most
efficacious vaccine in our vaccination strategy," Mkhize explained.
He said all vaccines were developed on the basis of the
original SARS-COV-2 variant that was prevalent throughout the world.
Mkhize said the government’s process of procuring vaccines
preceded the discovery of the 501Y.V2 variant and other variants.
"Before the efficacy results, South Africa could not
delay receipt of the vaccine batches to await the results of the efficacy studies
by our scientists, as this would have relegated the country to the back of the
line for vaccines due to global shortage of supplies," he said.
He added that there were concerns in the public domain
about the expiry date - April 30, 2021, of the received AstraZeneca vaccine
batches
"The vaccines have not expired. In addition, in
keeping with the original vaccination plan, if the Department of Health were to
proceed with the AstraZeneca vaccine roll-out, the doses would be used up by
the expiry date. Furthermore, the April expiry date was not discovered by
accident but through the implementation of our quality assurance and control
protocols," Mkhize said.
The Minister said the department has been evaluating and
engaging the manufacturers of Russia’s Sputnik V candidate.
He said engagements with Sinopharm also continue with an
offer made by China currently being considered.
"A Non Disclosure Agreement has been signed and the
ratification processes in SAHPRA is in progress. Similarly, our engagements
with Moderna are ongoing and we will make further announcements, as we always
do, when we are in a position to do so," he said.
Mkhize said on the other hand, SA scientists will continue
with further deliberations on the AstraZeneca vaccine use in South Africa, and
depending on their advice, the vaccine will be swapped before the expiry date.
"By exchanging unused vaccines before the expiry date,
the Department of Heath will ensure that the acquired AstraZeneca vaccines do
not become wasteful and fruitless expenditure," Mkhize said.
"We wish to remind fellow citizens that the mainstay
of preventing Covid-19, until the country reaches population immunity, remains
the continued adherence to health protocols of washing hands with soap or 70%
alcohol-based sanitiser, wearing of masks in public, and to keep to the 1.5
meters social distance," Mkhize concluded. IOL
