OK ZIMBABWE NAMES NEW BOSS

LISTED retail chain, OK Zimbabwe Limited, has appointed Mr Maxen Karombo as the new group chief executive officer with effect from April 2021. He replaces Mr Alex Siyavora who is retiring on 31 March 2021.
In a public notice, OK Zimbabwe said Mr Karombo was joining
the retail chain from Delta Corporation where he was executive
director-operations and marketing for 10 years.
“The chairman and board of directors of OK Zimbabwe Limited
are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Maxen Karombo to the position of
group chief executive officer with effect from the 5th of April 2021,” said the
group.
Mr Karombo has held various senior leadership roles in
marketing and operations. Leveraging on his robust training in marketing, the
company, said Mr Karombo grew his business
leadership credentials at Unilever where he started off as marketing
director for the South East Africa cluster, Zimbabwe customer development
director, Unilever Uganda managing director and eventually Unilever Zimbabwe
managing director.
“Max earned a Masters in Business Administration and a
Bachelor of Technology Management (Hons) degree from the University of
Zimbabwe.
“He was first certified as a chartered marketer in 1999 by
the Chartered Institute of Marketing (UK) and is a recipient of the Outstanding
Marketing Personality of the Year from Marketers Association of Zimbabwe,” said
OK Zimbabwe.
On Mr Siyavora, the group said the outgoing group chief
executive officer joined the company in 2001 as finance director before being
promoted to group chief executive officer.
“During his tenure the company was named winner of the Top
Performing Companies listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 2018.
“The company also received runner-up awards in 2019 and
2020, amongst other awards recognising the exceptional performance of the
company,” it said. Under his leadership, the company extended its store
footprint nationwide.
Mr Siyavora also oversaw the extensive refurbishment of the
group’s 67 stores and he was also central to the company’s “brand refresh”
innovation programme, and steered OK Zimbabwe through the two waves of the
Covid-19 pandemic. Chronicle
