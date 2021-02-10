MONEY CHANGERS, VENDORS VIOLATE LOCKDOWN REGULATIONS

RESIDENTS, money changers and vendors continue to violate lockdown regulations everyday, flooding Gweru’s city centre and conducting non-essential business in a number of suburbs.
Last month, Government extended the lockdown to February 15
as part of measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.
A Chronicle news crew yesterday visited the city centre as
well as some high-density suburbs and noticed that there was widespread
violation of lockdown regulations.
At Mkoba 16 Shopping Centre, there were two bars open, with
patrons entering using the back door since the main entrance was closed.
The same method of using the back door was observed in
Lundi Park and Mkoba 9 Shopping Centre as bottle stores that are supposed to be
closed continued with their operations.
In the city centre, residents, money changers and vendors
crowded on street corners and pavements. Residents said they are being forced
to engage in risky behaviour as they find means of survival.
“We know there is Covid-19 and we know the Government
thinks it is doing this for our protection but the truth is that we live from
hand to mouth, if we ‘lock down’ our work, we won’t have food to eat the next
day. We have to choose between staying at home and starving, for this reason we
are pleading with the authorities to consider us as essential services because
we have to fend for our families in this January disease month despite the
pandemic,” said Mr Maxwell Tinaye from Mtapa.
A vendor at Mkoba 16 Shopping Centre said even if they are
raided, they will always come back to sell their goods.
“We are fending for our families. Yes, we are aware that
there is Covid-19, that is why we are wearing masks,” said the vendor.
Gweru Residents and Rate Payers Association director Mr
Conilius Selipiwe said adhering to lockdown rules and regulations is best as it
is aimed at mitigating against the spread of the virus.
“Lockdown has so many impacts to informal workers including
vendors for they rely on their everyday work to feed their families but
adhering to lockdown measures is a merit to their health. People need education
because Covid -19 is real,” he said.
Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel
Mahoko said police will always enforce the law, adding that perpetrators will
be arrested.
He also advised members of the public to report people
running shebeens and opening beyond operating hours so that they are brought to
book.
“The police will always be on the lookout for people who
break lockdown rules and regulations. Residents are also asked to play their
part by also reporting cases when the rules and regulations and the curfew are
broken. Even where shebeens are being operated, the members of the public are
encouraged to report to the nearest police station,” said Insp Mahoko.
