MINISTERS SNUB PARLIAMENT

MINISTERS this week snubbed Parliament’s crucial question-and-answer session over COVID-19 fears.
Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda confirmed receiving
apologies from eight ministers, including the two Vice-Presidents, Constantino
Chiwenga, who doubles as the Health minister, and Kembo Mohadi.
Norton MP Temba Mliswa (Independent) was livid at the ministers’
absence, accusing them of disrespecting the Legislature.
“I have got some apologies from the following Hon
Ministers, Hon Rtd General Dr Constantino D N Chiwenga, Hon Kembo C D Mohadi,
Hon Oppah C Z Muchinguri-Kashiri, Hon July Moyo, Hon Ziyambi Ziyambi, Hon
Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu and Hon Cain Mathema,” Mudenda said.
Mliswa said the apparent snub of Parliamentary proceedings
by the ministers was unacceptable, particularly at a time ministerial
directives were key in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Already, they (ministers) know there is COVID-19 and there
are many issues which are affecting people. Parliament has done what it can in
ensuring that social distancing is observed to accommodate the Ministers,”
Mliswa said.
“As you can see, today is their day and they are not
present. I do not know what other excuse they have other than disrespecting
this House and yourself as chair.
“On numerous occasions, they just do not attend. What
members of the Cabinet and Executive must understand is, even if you are not
asked a question, you being in this House, you learn from other line
ministries.”
In response, Mudenda said: “Some of those ministers who are
not here are connecting virtually. I think what we need to do, Hon Mliswa, is
to actually indicate that they should be here in the House and not to connect
virtually, but my calculation is that, the honourable ministers are present,
the Clerk is showing me. But we need to write to them that they should be here
in person accordingly.”
Observers said several ministers were still fearful of the
ravaging COVID-19 pandemic that has killed some of their colleagues in the past
month.
Cabinet lost ministers Sibusiso Moyo (Foreign Affairs and
International Trade) and Joel Biggie Matiza (Transport and Infrastructural
Development) this year due to COVID-19, while Perrance Shiri (Lands,
Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement) died last year.
Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba
also succumbed to COVID-19 last month. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment