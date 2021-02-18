MAN KILLED AT BOOZE BINGE

A 22 year-old Mwenezi man paid a heavy price for violating lockdown rules and joining other villagers to drink mukumbi traditional brew after he was fatally stabbed with a home-made knife by his cousin.

Lloyd Makura of Village 3, Darlington Farm in Maranda yesterday died after he was allegedly stabbed twice on his back with a knife by Shakemore Zunga (27) from the same village.

A gathering over mukumbi at an octogenarian’s homestead in the village ended prematurely after Makura started bleeding profusely from the stab wounds until he collapsed and died.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said it was still unclear why Zunga stabbed Makura.

“The suspect appeared from the blindside armed with a home-made knife and without a word, stabbed the deceased twice on the back prompting the latter to flee.”

“After a few minutes the deceased returned at the gathering bleeding heavily before he collapsed and died,”said Inspector Dhewa. Zunga vanished from the scene and is still on the run with a police hunt underway.

Makura’s corpse was taken to Neshuro Hospital for a postmortem. “We still appeal to members of the public whether in urban or rural areas that the nation is still under lockdown and gatherings over beer are still outlawed,”added Inspector Dhewa warning police would descend heavily on those who violate lockdown rules.

Mukumbi is a traditional brew common in arid parts of the Lowveld that is made from amarula fruit and is notorious for being highly intoxicating. Herald