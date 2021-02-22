MAN CLOBBERED WITH IRON BAR OVER GOATS

A 35-YEAR-OLD man from Kamativi in Hwange district is battling for life in hospital after a neighbour assaulted him with a metal bar in a fight over goats that strayed into a maize field.

Mr Bornwell Chuma (35) of Ndumichenga Village under Chief Nekatambe found Daniel Ngwenya’s goats in his field some time last week and drove them to his homestead.

Upon arrival a fight ensued between the two as Mr Chuma was not happy that Ngwenya did not show remorse about what had happened.

During the fight, Ngwenya allegedly picked up a metal bar and hit Mr Chuma once on the forehead causing him to collapse.

Ngwenya allegedly struck Mr Chuma two more times on the legs and head as he lay on the ground resulting in him sustaining deep cuts on the forehead and legs.

Ngwenya (40) was yesterday not asked to plead to attempted murder when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Ms Barbara Phiri. He was remanded in custody to April 2.

Details of the case are that Ngwenya’s six goats were grazing in Ndumichenga grazing area last week on Sunday when they strayed into Mr Chuma’s field.

Mr Chuma found the goats in his fields and drove them to Ngwenya’s homestead in the company of a neighbour Mr Trust Tshuma.

When they arrived at Ngwenya’s homestead, the court was told, Mr Chuma told Ngwenya to pen his goats but he allegedly played down the issue showing no contrition. This did not go down well with Mr Chuma who charged at Ngwenya and punched him several times.

Seeing that he was being overpowered, Ngwenya allegedly picked a metal bar and struck Mr Chuma once on the forehead and he collapsed. Ngwenya allegedly struck him two times on the legs and head as he lay on the ground.

Mr Chuma sustained a deep cut on the forehead and on both legs and was rushed to St Patrick’s Hospital where he was admitted before being transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo due to the seriousness of the injuries.

Ngwenya was arrested for attempted murder. In a related case, police are hunting for a suspect only identified as Peter of Kalonga Village in Siampongo 6, Chabwidi under Chief Siabuwa in Binga who is wanted for attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a neighbour three times with an okapi knife during a beer drink.

The incident occurred last week Sunday at Mr Zana Muzamba’s homestead where villagers had gathered for a traditional beer drink.

Allegations are that the complainant Mr Engesi Muzamba (35) left his homestead going to a beer drink at Mr Muzamba’s homestead around 5pm.

While there, some patrons handed Mr Muzamba a cup of beer to drink which did not go down well with the suspect who quietly stood and went outside a hut they were sitting in.

When he returned he allegedly drew an okapi knife and stabbed the Mr Muzamba three times on the back. Mr Muzamba collapsed while the suspect fled from the scene and his whereabouts are not known.

Other patrons took Mr Muzamba to Siabuwa Clinic for treatment. Chronicle