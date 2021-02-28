MAN CAUGHT BY WIFE HAVING SEX WITH A COW, KILLS SELF

A MAN from Binga could not stomach the shame of being caught by his wife while committing bestiality with a cow and later committed suicide while the hapless wife watched in horror.

So traumatised was the man’s wife after her husband left her in the blankets early in morning, only to quench his sex desires with a cow. As if that was not enough, the woman will forever live with the picture of her man hanging himself right in front of her eyes. In a bid to convince him to reconsider taking his life, she reportedly told him that she will keep the “secret”, but all that fell on deaf ears.

Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident, describing it as a sudden death case.

“I can confirm a sudden death report involving a Binga man Joseph Tshuma from Kamwindi Village in Lusulu who hanged himself on 16 February 2021 after being caught by his wife, Senzeni Sibanda, committing bestiality with a cow. Since no foul play was suspected, a post-mortem was waived by Binga magistrate,” she said.

However, villagers in Kamwindi are still in shock. According to villagers, on the day, the 61-year-old Tshuma left his wife in bed at around 6am pretending to be going to check on his cattle in the kraal near the homestead.

While at the kraal, the man allegedly tied one of the cows on a pole and committed bestiality. Instinctively, his wife also decided to follow him ostensibly to check on one of the bulls which was sick the previous day. Villagers said when she got to the kraal, she almost collapsed after seeing her husband sexually abusing the animal.

“When Tshuma saw his wife, he just froze and could not even master the energy to say a word. The wife, unsure of how her husband will react, rushed back to the house in disbelief,” said a villager who refused to named.

It is said Tshuma out of shame, removed the rope that he was tying the cow with and shouted to his wife that he was going to hang himself. When she heard the threat, the wife rushed back to the kraal and started pleading with her husband not to kill himself, promising him that she will keep the incident a secret.

However, it is said Tshuma had already tied the rope around his neck and fastened it to a tree branch near the kraal. Upon realising that her husband would not budge, she started shouting for help from neighbours. However, before neighbours could arrive, Tshuma hung himself while his wife watched in disbelief.

It is said she tried to climb the tree with the hope of cutting the rope but failed and all she could do was to watch the last moments of her husband. When villagers later arrived, Tshuma was already lifeless, a source close to the family said. Sunday News