LOW ACTIVITY AS BEITBRIDGE BORDER OPENS

There is low activity at Beitbridge Border Post with only commercial truck drivers using the border to cross into either Zimbabwe or South Africa.
According to border officials less than 100 people used the
port of entry between 6 am and 10 am. South Africa opened 20 of its land
borders today including Beitbridge.
Scenes from Beitbridge Borde Post this morning, where
traffic remains low despite South Africa opening its border to passenger
traffic today – pictures by Thupeyo Muleya
However Zimbabwe is yet to review the lockdown protocols.
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage , Kazembe Kazembe said on Sunday that the
opening of borders will be informed by the situation in the country.
“Our decisions pertaining to opening of borders are
informed by the situation obtaining in our country. The national Covid 19
taskforce monitors the situation on the ground and makes recommendations to
Cabinet . The Ministry of Health and Child Care also monitors and assesses the
situation and makes decisions on that basis,” said the Minister. Herald
